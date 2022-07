BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We have been so lucky so far this month with temps below 100 the past 10 days. This is going to change starting Monday.

We have issued a Heat Advisory until 10pm tonight with Valley temps near 105. We will cool down a little Wednesday and Thursday, then right back up near 105 by the weekend. Stay hydrated if working outside and make sure to take frequent breaks when needed.

Chief Forecaster Kevin Charette