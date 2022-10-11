Kern County is going to start transitioning into more fall-like temperatures this weekend, with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms still lingering through tomorrow for our mountains.

A low-pressure system spinning off southern California is sticking around longer than expected, keeping conditions very seasonal.

The valley portion of Kern County will see a high of about 88 degrees on Wednesday, under sunny skies.

The Tehachapi area will see a high of 79 with a 10% chance of thunderstorms mainly in the morning.

Desert communities will see a high of 87 degrees. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 112.