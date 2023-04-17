Kern County will see cooler temperatures and windy conditions as we kick start the work week.

Wind advisory in place until Wednesday morning impacting mostly our mountains and desert communities.

Winds could gust as high as 50 miles per hour as a disturbance passes through the region.

Any possibility of precipitation will remain mostly north of Yosemite at this point, Kern County looks to remain dry over the next 7 days.

Another warming trend will start Thursday and temperatures could rise to the low to mid 80`s in the San Joaquin Valley by the weekend.