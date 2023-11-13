BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –An offshore trough formed by the low pressure system will produce a southwest flow pattern over central California which will provide for high clouds streaming over our area but also maintain dry weather and warmer than normal temperatures across our area today and Tuesday.

Much of the San Joaquin Valley is progged to pick up between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday while the Sierra Nevada is expected to pick up between a quarter to a half inch of liquid precipitation and 3 to 6 inches of new snowfall above 8500 feet.