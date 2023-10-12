BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Maximum temperatures for much of the San Joaquin Valley will be in the upper 70s; probabilistic guidance suggests less than a 20% chance for temperatures to exceed 80 degrees.

Surface winds will subside across the region. Cloud cover will increase and spread into the rest of the Central Valley on Friday, accompanied by temperatures closer to normal.

Upper level zonal flow will set up for the weekend, resulting in a continuation of near- normal temperatures in the low to mid 80s and bringing dry, stable conditions to the forecast area.