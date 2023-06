BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It could be another active afternoon and evening around Kern County. A low over the state will swing some moisture our way today.

With the afternoon heating, we can expect some instability in the atmosphere, and this results in thunderstorms.

This trend will hang around until Wednesday night, then we get a break with clearing skies. Temps today will be around 10 degrees cooler and in the upper 70’s.