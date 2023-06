Sunny skies and a bit warmer each day for Kern County. High pressure will build back into the area and the upper 90’s will return by the end of the week. But we also have some good news in the forecast, the warming trend will be short lived.

Another system will arrive by next Sunday with temperatures falling to the lower 80’s by Monday. We have 17 days left in June. If we get lucky enough to see non-triple digits this month, it will be the first time since June 2005.