After triple-digit heat on Saturday, Kern County can look forward to cooler temperatures over the next several days. Sunday Bakersfield is expected to reach just below triple-digits before a quick cooldown Monday, with highs in the mid 80s.

Heat advisories are in place around the valley and the desert until 11 p.m. Saturday. The mountains will see breezy weather, with wind gusts faster than 30 miles per hour Sunday and Monday.