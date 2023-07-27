BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather in Kern County will continue to be hot on Friday, with triple-digit temperatures expected in the valley and desert areas until at least Saturday.

However, there is good news as models are suggesting a cool down for next week. A trough moving slowly over the Pacific Northwest will weaken the ridge of high pressure and push it eastwards towards Texas.

Locally, temperatures in Kern County are expected to be within 3 degrees of the average from Friday through Monday. However, from Tuesday through Thursday, temperatures will drop to around 5 degrees below average.

This cooling trend is due to both ensembles indicating a southwesterly flow aloft from the Pacific Ocean. Additionally, there will be an increase in monsoon moisture, which will start to affect Arizona and portions of the Mojave Desert.

Unfortunately, air quality will remain unhealthy on Friday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 112. It’s important to take precautions and limit outdoor activities, especially for those with respiratory conditions or sensitivities to poor air quality.