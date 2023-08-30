BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of Kern County should prepare for a hot day with temperatures forecast to hit around 100 degrees Thursday.

In addition, an Air Quality Warning will remain in place until 11 a.m. on Friday due to smoke coming in from multiple fires burning in northern California.

A significant drop in temperature is expected towards the end of the week. On Friday and Saturday, the temperature is predicted to be approximately 10 degrees below the usual temperature for the Labor Day weekend.

By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to return to normal.

It is also worth noting that there is a slight possibility of showers and thunderstorms in the high Sierra around Yosemite National Park from Friday through the weekend. Please stay updated with the latest weather forecast and plan your outdoor activities accordingly.