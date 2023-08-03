BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will experience below average temperatures on Friday.

However, a change is expected over the weekend, with high pressure in the upper atmosphere strengthening and causing temperatures to rise above 100 degrees by Sunday.

This increase in temperature is likely to be short-lived, as the ridge is expected to shift eastward during the middle of the following week. As a result, temperatures will cool down and return to near average levels by next Wednesday.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 97.