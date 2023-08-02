BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is going to experience much cooler temperatures over the second half of the workweek.

A downward trend is on tap as a disturbance approaches from the Pacific Ocean. By Thursday, afternoon highs are predicted to be a few degrees below the average.

However, over the weekend, high pressure in the upper atmosphere is expected to strengthen, leading to temperatures soaring above 100 degrees in the San Joaquin area by Sunday.

As for air quality, it will be moderate, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 74.