BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunshine and pleasant temperatures dominated the Central California Interior on Wednesday. Thursday will see little change as more sunshine is in store. NBM probability of exceeding 85 today is a bit lower but still above 30 percent.

A significant pattern change occurs, will expect temperature to reach into the 80s. Ahead of the storm expected on Saturday, Friday will be a transition period with winds being the main weather parameter changing over the region.

Will see a piece of energy swing through Central California on Saturday as cooler temperatures, continued winds and precipitation will enter the area.