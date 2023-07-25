BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County experienced a brief break from the triple-digit heat today with a high of 99 degrees.

However, the temperatures are expected to rise again during the rest of the work week, reaching low 100s. It’s advised for residents to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours and to stay out of the heat. The excessive heat warnings and advisories have expired at the moment.

Tomorrow, the air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, with an Air Quality Index of 101.

On Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will extend westward across Southern California. Then, on Friday, an Eastern Pacific trough of low pressure will approach the west coast of the United States.

This trough of low pressure is expected to make landfall over Northern California on Saturday, which will lead to a decrease in temperatures, possibly into the double digits, by the weekend.