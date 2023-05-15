The heat continues across Kern County this week. Sunday matched the existing record of 102 degrees set back in 1978.

Fortunately, Monday we did not see triple digits. However, we were very close, with a high of 96. Expect a few high clouds tonight and Tuesday along the Sierra, together with some isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain between 12-15 degrees above average for the next seven days and the relentless dry heat will continue to impact the entire Central Valley.

The air quality will be moderate tomorrow, with an AQI of 100. Stay hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses.