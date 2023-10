BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first half of the week, we can expect a calm and stable weather pattern across Kern County.

However, as we approach the middle of the week, temperatures will soar to roughly 10 degrees above the norm.

By Thursday and Friday, we can anticipate temperatures surpassing 10-15 degrees above the average, possible surpassing the existing record of 96°, before gradually tapering off over the weekend.

Air quality will be moderate on Tuesday with an AQI of 90.