BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Kern County experienced triple digit heat this afternoon, including a high of 103 degrees for Bakersfield.

However, there is good news as temperatures are expected to decrease from Tuesday through Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures are anticipated to be six to eight degrees below the normal average for this time of year.

Air quality will be moderate.

Following this downward trend, a warming trend is expected from Friday through Sunday. By Sunday, widespread triple digit heat is anticipated in the San Joaquin Valley.

It is important to stay updated with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the hot weather conditions.