The weather story will continue to be the sub-freezing temps across Kern county tonight and tomorrow morning with a Freeze Warning in place until 9 a.m.

We will continue to see clear skies along with warmer temps into the upper 60s, especially Thursday and Friday. A trough developing out of the north is expected to arrive in Kern County Sunday afternoon, possibly through Monday morning bringing light precipitation to the area.

The air quality will remain moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 74, while burning is discouraged.