Another atmospheric river event is coming to Kern County beginning late Tuesday night.

The system is expected to bring between .50 and .75 inches of rain, and up to 6 inches of snow near Alta Sierra.

Mountain passes could also see snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Showers with the potential for thunderstorms will also exist tomorrow afternoon which renews the chance of heavy rain.

A light, showery pattern to unfold Thursday, with dry conditions Friday and Saturday.

A return to showery activity next week.