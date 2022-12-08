We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rainmaker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday.

We could see between .50-.75″ of rain in the Valley with some higher amounts in some areas of the Kern County Mountains. By early Monday morning the rain could turn to snow in the Mountain areas.

The snow level is expected to drop to near 3,500′. Alta Sierra could see 9-12″ of new snow, with the Tehachapi area picking up around 2″.

If you are traveling over the Grapevine expect under 1″ near the Frazier Park area for now. We will be able to better refine this forecast as the storm nears Kern County.