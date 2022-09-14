Bakersfield will reach a high of 82 degrees, while Tehachapi only 70, dipping to 47 overnight. Lake Isabella should be sunny with temperatures hitting about 81 degrees. The desert should see breezy conditions with a high of 84.

We have a trough of low pressure out of the Pacific Northwest providing us with cooler temperatures and a dry westerly flow that will help keep temperatures below average for this time of year.

Some models are suggesting some areas of Kern County could see a small amount of rain by Monday, with higher probabilities north of Fresno, as the system continues tracking north of us.

Yosemite might have its first measurable snowfall by Monday above 8,500-9,000.

The air quality will be moderate tomorrow. By the end of next week, high pressure builds back in, and the 90s are likely to return to the region.