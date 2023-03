A break in the rain is on the horizon for Kern County. Lingering showers Friday morning before we can enjoy partly clear skies by the afternoon.

The weekend is looking dry and mild with temps on the valley floor in the upper 50s, low to mid 40s expected in the mountains.

More rain arriving Monday night through Wednesday, and snow levels below mountain passes are possible once again.

The air quality will be good tomorrow with an AQI of 45.