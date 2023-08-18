BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High pressure will weaken and shift further eastward today into Saturday, though temperatures will remain seasonably warm. A slight chance for afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms remain over the Sierra Nevada each day.

On Sunday, there is a probability of around 55 to 60 percent for at least one inch of rain to fall in the Kern County desert, from China Lake NAWS to Edwards AFB. There is around a 25 percent chance of an inch of rain at Bakersfield.

If Bakersfield records more than 1.18 inches of rain (which last occurred in 1983) with this storm, then it will break the record for the entire month.

Probabilities for an inch of rain at the desert locations in Kern County lower to around 30 percent for Monday. This is due to the northward movement of moisture into the Great Basin and Northern Rockies.