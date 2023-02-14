Love was definitely in the air today, with gusty winds sustained near 80 mph in the Mojave area on this Valentine’s Day.

Light drizzle, but no measurable precipitation for Kern County in the last 24 hours. Colder and below freezing temperatures will dominate the forecast over the next few nights.

A freeze warning will be in effect locally through Thursday morning, with temperatures falling below 32 degrees for the valley portion of Kern County.

Expect temps to drop in the teens and 20s for our mountains and desert communities. Snow levels could drop below mountain passes tonight as the last portion of this weather system exits the area, this could potentially impact the Grapevine, CHP pacing could be possible.

Air quality will improve tomorrow with an AQI of 50.