Dry but cloudy conditions will continue across Kern County tonight and tomorrow morning.

From Saturday night through Sunday, a stronger trough will move through the area and bring rain to the San Joaquin Valley and snow to the northern and central Sierra along with windy conditions in the Kern County mountains.

Snow levels will begin at 6,000 feet before dropping to 4,000 feet by Sunday and afterward, dry and cool conditions will return to the area as next week begins.

The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups with an AQI of 102.