A very cold winter storm system brought light to moderate rainfall upon Kern County.

To put it in more detail, California Highway Patrol had to pace traffic over the Grapevine this morning due to the snow and Bakersfield picked up an additional 0.33″ in the rain gauge, almost three times the amount originally forecast.

However, over the next few nights, a cold air mass will remain overhead and very cold mornings will be on tap with a Freeze Warning across the valley on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with lows as chilly as between 27 and 28 degrees in some areas.

Meanwhile, the air quality will improve this Tuesday to moderate with an AQI of 78.