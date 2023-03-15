Clear skies and calm weather will prevail for the rest of the work week and continue through Saturday.

Residents should expect foggy conditions tomorrow morning leading to sunny clear skies by the afternoon.

A weak system may move through and produce some snow showers on the mountains, but the next main system will move in on Monday and go on through Wednesday.

Snow levels are expected to drop around 3500 feet below past levels Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Air quality is good tomorrow with an AQI of 36.