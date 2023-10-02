BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High temperatures this afternoon will be several degrees higher than Sunday`s highs but still several degrees below normal values for early October.

As the warmup continues, Tuesday highs will be near normal and then by Saturday, maximum temperatures will reach around 10 degrees above normal. Here are probabilities of maximum temperatures of 92 degrees or higher for select locations in the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday, October 7th, 2023.

As the approaching trough weakens and displaces the ridge, temperatures will begin to trend back downward for the start of next week.