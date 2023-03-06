We are starting the work week dry with temperatures between 10-15 degrees below average.

However, that is going to change as we head into Thursday night and transition into a wetter and warmer weather pattern.

A strong storm system will move inland and tap into subtropical moisture Thursday night through Friday night. However, snow levels will remain very high around 8000 feet.

In the Sierra Nevada foothills, two to four inches of rain is possible Thursday night through Saturday and the majority of this rain should fall throughout Friday.

If you live in a flood prone area or near rivers and streams, now would be a good time to prepare and have an evacuation plan in place in the event high water becomes a threat to your safety.