Big weather changes coming to Kern County Tuesday night through Saturday.

A two-part storm will move in from the Gulf of Alaska bringing very low snow levels to Kern County, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we could see a rain and snow mix on the valley floor.

However, we’re not expecting measurable snow! If you live or will be traveling into the Kern County Mountain areas get ready for major snow impacts. Tehachapi could see between 12-18 inches, Lake Isabella at 8-12 inches, I-5 Grapevine at 8-12 inches, and Frazier Park & Pine Mountain Club at 12-24 inches. We should expect major traffic impacts on Hwy. 58 and I-5 Wednesday through Saturday.

In terms of rain in the Valley, we can expect between .10-.25 inches, with the Arvin area expecting .50-1.00 inches. One other thing to be ready for is winds as Tuesday afternoon in all areas of Kern County, including the Valley, there will be winds gusting upwards of 80 mph near our desert communities.