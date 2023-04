Pack extra water with you if you’re going to be out and about around Kern County this weekend, temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through the weekend with the hottest days being Friday and Saturday.

Many areas could see high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s on both days.

A significant cooldown will begin on Monday, with high temperatures dropping to nearly 15 degrees below average by the middle of next week.

A slight chance of isolated showers is also on tap for next week.