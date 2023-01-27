Dry and cool conditions will prevail through Saturday and a cold low-pressure system will drop southward through Kern County on Sunday and Monday bringing a chance of rain and

snow along with increased winds to the area.

However, snowfall is possible over the Sierra foothills and Tehachapi Mountains, but with

little if any accumulation.

Meanwhile, we are likely to experience sub-freezing temperatures across the rural areas of Kern County on Monday and Tuesday nights with morning lows in the upper 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow with an AQI of 102.