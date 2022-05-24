BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern county is brazing for the first triple digit day of the season with temperatures nearing 103-105 degrees on Wednesday.

A heat advisory will remain in place tomorrow until 11p.m. Stay hydrated throughout the day, and of course don’t forget to use sunscreen.

Air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow with an AQI of 119.

A cooling trend will take over for the second half of the week extending through the holiday weekend with temps back in the mid to low 80s. 90s return by Tuesday of next week.