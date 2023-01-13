A couple of storm systems are forecast to impact Kern County beginning this weekend. The first, stronger system is forecast to reach Kern County Saturday morning.

Valleys and foothills will receive moderate to heavy rainfall, we could see periods of gusty winds ahead of the cold front and rain bands.

Snow levels are expected to be around 6000 feet tomorrow, so under the snowline could see moderate to periods of heavy rain on saturated soil. This could lead to rockslides, mudslides, and debris-laden flows in the foothills.

A period of dry weather may commence across Central California by the middle of next week.