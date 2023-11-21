BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County is in for a dry spell this Thanksgiving week.

On Thanksgiving morning, be cautious of scattered fog in Kern County, with the chance of frost in rural areas. Following that, a minor disturbance will pass through the region, causing afternoon temperatures to drop below average for the rest of the week.

The most significant change will occur in the overnight hours, with temperatures falling below freezing over the weekend.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow, and burning is not allowed for unregistered devices.