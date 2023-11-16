BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tomorrow afternoon, Kern County can expect widespread rainfall.

It is projected that Bakersfield may receive an additional 0.10″ of rainfall by Sunday morning. However, the upcoming week presents favorable conditions, with dry and seasonable weather prevailing through the Thanksgiving weekend.

It is worth mentioning that the San Joaquin Valley might encounter fog during the early mornings next week. Additionally, the air quality is anticipated to be moderate tomorrow, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 78.