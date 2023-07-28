Temperatures in Kern County are expected to remain a few degrees above average through the weekend.

However, a cooling trend is anticipated during the middle of next week, with temperatures slightly below normal between Wednesday and Friday, reaching only the low 90s. Dry conditions are expected to prevail for the next week.

The air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 112.

It is important to take necessary precautions, such as limiting outdoor activities and staying indoors if possible, especially for individuals with respiratory issues or sensitive health conditions.