We wrapped up the work week with another triple digit day across Kern County. A cooldown is expected this weekend with temps near average in the upper 80s and low 90s.

There is a chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms over the valley floor, mountains and desert this evening and as moisture from weakening Tropical Storm Kay continues moving north.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Kern County mountains and desert northward through Sequoia NP. Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Sunday, mainly across the mountains. Air quality will improve tomorrow to moderate.