Sunny and warm weather will continue well into our Friday, but cooler temps and chances of rain are expected over the weekend.

The valley floor as well as the Kern River Valley will be sunny with temps in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 30s low 40s.

On Saturday afternoon, there is a small chance of showers that will begin around 7:30 pm and continue on and off throughout the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Kern County could potentially see an accumulation of .10-13″ of rain, lesser amounts in the mountain communities. Snow levels will start out pretty high around 6,500′ and drop to about 4,500 feet on Sunday morning.

We’re not expecting any accumulation over the mountain passes. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.