BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We will have another round of triple digit heat Tuesday with temps topping 102 for Bakersfield and 106 in some of our desert locations.

Heat wave #1 is finally coming to an end, with only 2 more days of triple digits in the forecast before a gradual cool down starts on Thursday. Temps will drop even more for the 4th of July holiday with upper 80s back on tap.

The unusual weather pattern will continue well into next week, with temps gradually warming up near seasonal average. Air quality will be unhealthy today, while the UV index will remain very high.

Stay hydrated and put on that sunscreen.