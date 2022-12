Some isolated showers in the Valley this morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. The mountain areas still have a Winter Weather Advisory in place for some snow showers until later this afternoon.

The Grapevine could see 2-3″ of snow, with the Tehachapi area receiving 1-2″ of snow before coming to an end later tonight. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny all-around Kern County. The next chance of showers comes into play by late Friday night.