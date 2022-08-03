Parts of Kern County on Thursday will see a return of the humidity and the smoke, along with hot temperatures and partly sunny skies. The valley floor will be hotter as afternoon temperatures reach a high of 102.

Mountains will see a 20% chance of thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees. Thunderstorms may continue on-and-off for the rest of the week.

Deserts communities will experience hot and sunny conditions, hitting 101 degrees on Thursday. Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Heat wave #2 might come to an end early next week, as we expect temps to drop to the upper 90s for 3 consecutive days.