BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What an eventful weather Wednesday it turned out to be in Kern County.

The initial phase of this weather system brought intense winds, blowing dust, limited visibility, and gusts reaching up to 41 miles per hour near Meadows Field Airport.

Precipitation was minimal, with Meadows Field Airport recording only a trace of rain and Tehachapi measuring 0.04″. The temperature reached a high of 82 degrees, just 2 degrees below the record, attributed to the strong downslope winds. The next phase of this system is expected on Friday afternoon, through Saturday morning, with the rain subsiding by the afternoon.