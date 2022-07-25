Kern County will continue to see triple digit temperatures along with a few clouds and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and desert communities over the next few days.

Today was our 15th consecutive day of triple digit heat for Bakersfield, and we are on track

to remain above 100 degrees for the remainder of the month. We’ll fall short of the 28 days above 100 degrees set back in 2018.

Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups.

By next week, some of the models are suggesting a breakdown of the ridge of high pressure, which could lead to a cool down.

However, it’s too early to tell how much of an impact it will have in Kern County. In the meantime, stay hydrated and do not underestimate the heat.