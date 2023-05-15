The warm temperatures in the valley mean high temperatures in the mountains as well, which will lead to more snow melt and rising flows in rivers and streams. This will effect Yosemite National Park as flows at Pohono Bridge may rise above its flood stage of 10 feet early this morning.

The river will rise and fall in a stair-step pattern through the week, going above and below flood stage multiple times. The Sierra Nevada may see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon every day beginning on Friday caused by increased moisture and instability, with a 15-25% chance for each afternoon.