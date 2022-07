BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heavy smoke from the Washburn Fire will continue to plague the eastern portion of Mariposa County for the next few days.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend as a large area of high pressure remains situated near the four corners region. Dry weather will prevail except for as light chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada Tuesday and again on Friday.

Kern County will just remain dry and hot!