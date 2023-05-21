Finally a cool down is coming, but you have to be patient just a little while longer.

Expect the hot weather to last for another afternoon, with valley highs Monday in the mid-90s as high pressure stays in control. But with moisture moving in from the east, that means we stay a bit humid with a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in Eastern Kern County, which means passing clouds and highs in the low to mid-90s in the Kern County desert, with upper 80s in the Kern River Valley and a mix of upper 70s and low-80s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park on Monday.

That high pressure will finally get knocked out by a passing trough — which looks to bring a slow but welcome “cooldown” to Kern County this week. So expect increasing winds, especially through our mountains and down the slopes into the desert, on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a drop to more seasonal 80s by the middle of the week.

And the long range forecast is looking fantastic! With the valley staying in those seasonal mid-80s Wednesday through Sunday — a great forecast for our outdoor events and ceremonies as we head into Memorial Day weekend.