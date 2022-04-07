BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is gearing up to be a hot Thursday in Kern County with temperatures in Bakersfield expected to be near 95 and mountain temperatures to reach the upper 70s and 80s.

These are the warmest temperatures of the season, so make sure to stay hydrated and make sure our outdoor pets have plenty of water and shade.

The county will see a cooling trend by Sunday, with a slight chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday.

Bakersfield will see a 10-degree drop in temperatures by next week.

Have a great Thursday everyone and stay safe and cool!