Dangerous temperatures are on the way for Kern County this long holiday weekend as we continue to track the hottest heat wave of the year so far.

High pressure is slowly building back in from the east bringing very dry heat to the region. Temps will continue to rise each and every day for the next several days with the peak of the heat wave happening on Sunday and Monday.

Temps could reach as high as 107-109 degrees on the valley floor, 111 out in the desert communities. This heat wave is going to elevate fire danger, impact our air quality, and increase heat-related illnesses as ozone levels will be very high.

Stay cool, stay hydrated.