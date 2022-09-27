The heat continues across Kern County as high temperatures are expected to last until Wednesday.

After that, a cooling trend is going to move into the region Thursday and Friday before leveling off in the low 90s all the way through next week.

Mountain communities will be mostly sunny with a high of 87 in Tehachapi during the day and dropping to 58 at night.

Similar but cooler conditions are on tap for Thursday with a slight chance of isolated showers in the higher elevations along the Sierra.

Deserts will see temperatures hitting the triple digits on Wednesday, but they’ll start to cool down by the weekend.

Air quality will be unhealthy tomorrow with an AQI of 126.